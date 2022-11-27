United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $67.41

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $69.18. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 18,797 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

