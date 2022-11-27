Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,475 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.