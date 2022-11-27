UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 7,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,623,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

