Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,872 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

