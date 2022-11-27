Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $266.03 and last traded at $265.72. 10,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

