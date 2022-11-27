Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $701.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the first quarter valued at $242,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

