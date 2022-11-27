Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.