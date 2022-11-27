VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 479,622 shares.The stock last traded at $45.25 and had previously closed at $45.28.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,072,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.