Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

