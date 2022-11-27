Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 307,414 shares.The stock last traded at $155.14 and had previously closed at $154.09.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

