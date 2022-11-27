Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $155.10 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

