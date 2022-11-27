Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 8,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,978,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,454. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.