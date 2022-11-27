Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 8,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,978,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Vertex Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy
Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.