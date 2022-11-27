Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 1,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.60, a P/E/G ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,704,398 shares of company stock worth $25,625,954 in the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

