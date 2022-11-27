Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $312.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

