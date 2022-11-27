Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 251,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.