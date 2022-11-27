Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $22.60

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $22.06. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,126 shares of company stock worth $17,136,933 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $376,958,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

