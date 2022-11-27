Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.16. 1,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

