Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.80. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

