Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 172,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,436 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

