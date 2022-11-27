Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 172,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,436 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.
Vipshop Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.