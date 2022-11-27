Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 4,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 758,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Vista Energy
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.