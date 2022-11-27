Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 4,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 758,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 981,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 408,758 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.