VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 3.6%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 4,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,713,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $712.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.26.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

