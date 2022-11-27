Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

