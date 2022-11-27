Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.34. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 65,495 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

