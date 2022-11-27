VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 6.4%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 483,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $764.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

