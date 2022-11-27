Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 3.7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,520,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.