Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.97

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $284.97 and last traded at $284.97, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.17.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

