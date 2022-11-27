WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,659 shares.The stock last traded at $173.74 and had previously closed at $174.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $181.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. WD-40’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

