WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

