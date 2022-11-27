Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.45. Weibo shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,962 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Weibo by 10,637.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Weibo by 85.2% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after buying an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

