Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WRN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.09. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

