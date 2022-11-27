Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

