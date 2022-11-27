Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
NYSE WHG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
