White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,792 shares.The stock last traded at $1,400.00 and had previously closed at $1,393.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,341.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,292.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.