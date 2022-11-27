Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,521,806 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wipro by 347.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after buying an additional 2,175,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $8,800,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $10,052,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

