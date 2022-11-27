Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Workiva were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Workiva by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 64.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Workiva by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

