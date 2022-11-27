Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Up 0.2 %

XNCR stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Xencor

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.