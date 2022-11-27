XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.13. XPeng shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 149,341 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

