Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 2,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $528.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

