Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.09. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $516.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 154.3% in the first quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

