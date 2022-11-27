Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.09. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $516.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
