YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 11,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,064,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
