YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 11,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,064,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

