Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $31.97. Approximately 2,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 756,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the period.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

