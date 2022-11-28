1,036 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Price Performance
NYSE RVLV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
