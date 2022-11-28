1,036 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group Company Profile

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.