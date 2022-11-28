10,762 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.