11,281 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE HBI opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

