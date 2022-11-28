1,137,490 Shares in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,137,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,152,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGRU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.12.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.