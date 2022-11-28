129,594 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.