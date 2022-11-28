1,589 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

BK opened at $45.67 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

