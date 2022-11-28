17,000 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

