17,039 Shares in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also

