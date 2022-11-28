1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Insider Activity

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock worth $73,009,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

