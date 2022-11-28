21,830 Shares in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.5 %

DGICA stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGICA shares. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at $175,751,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 140,078 shares of company stock worth $2,114,170 and sold 51,997 shares worth $801,580. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

